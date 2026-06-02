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Concise summary of key highlights
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Indian-origin Tahsin Muhammad Jamshid becomes the first player of Indian descent to be selected for the Qatar squad in the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Key points
• Historic selection
18-year-old Tahsin Muhammad Jamshid, of Indian origin from Kerala, is the first Indian-origin player to be named in Qatar's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.
• Qatari citizenship
Tahsin, who plays for Al Duhai in the Qatar Stars League, holds Qatari citizenship and has previously represented Qatar's U-17 and U-19 teams.
• Qatar's squad strength
The squad includes key players like Akram Afif and Almoez Ali, with a core retained from the 2022 World Cup, underpinned by the Aspire Academy system.
• World Cup 2026 group
Qatar is drawn in Group B alongside Switzerland, Canada, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, opening their campaign against Switzerland on 13 June 2026.
• Post-2022 resurgence
Since their disappointing 2022 World Cup, Qatar has rebuilt momentum, winning the 2023 Asian Cup and qualifying for the 2026 World Cup on merit.
Key statistics
18
Age of Tahsin Muhammad Jamshid
2023
Year of Qatar's Asian Cup victory
3
Number of group matches lost by Qatar in 2022
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 02 June 2026, 07:17 IST