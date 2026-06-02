Indian-origin Tahsin Muhammad Jamshid becomes the first player of Indian descent to be selected for the Qatar squad in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Key points

• Historic selection 18-year-old Tahsin Muhammad Jamshid, of Indian origin from Kerala, is the first Indian-origin player to be named in Qatar's squad for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

• Qatari citizenship Tahsin, who plays for Al Duhai in the Qatar Stars League, holds Qatari citizenship and has previously represented Qatar's U-17 and U-19 teams.

• Qatar's squad strength The squad includes key players like Akram Afif and Almoez Ali, with a core retained from the 2022 World Cup, underpinned by the Aspire Academy system.

• World Cup 2026 group Qatar is drawn in Group B alongside Switzerland, Canada, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, opening their campaign against Switzerland on 13 June 2026.