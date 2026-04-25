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Indian Super League: Bengaluru FC fumble at home again

The result doesn't augur well for Mumbai City FC too, who are also now three matches without a win and have dropped to third spot with 19 points.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 17:12 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 17:12 IST
FootballBengaluru FCIndian Super League

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