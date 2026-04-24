<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru-fc">Bengaluru FC</a> are set to host Mumbai City FC in a crucial Indian Super League fixture at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, with both sides looking to strengthen their position in the title race. </p>.<p>For the hosts, however, title hopes are fast fading. Three weeks since Pep Munoz took charge, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/spain">Spanish</a> coach has managed just two matches in this period for no victories in return despite taking the upper hand in them. This included a high-scoring 3-3 draw against East Bengal FC after taking the lead thrice. </p>.<p>These unfavourable outcomes left them trailing by five points to league leaders Mohun Bagan. Bengaluru FC still remain in the title race with four matches left, though their fate now hinges on delivering almost flawless performances from here on. </p>.Bengaluru FC look to break Marquez jinx.<p>However, the bigger concern lies in their schedule, with only one remaining home fixture, and that too against a formidable Mumbai City. Adding to the pressure is Bengaluru’s inconsistency at home, although there have been signs of improvement in their attacking play in recent matches.</p>.<p>With 41-year-old captain Sunil Chhetri back in the starting line-up, wide forwards Ashique Kuruniyan and Ryan Williams have looked sharp, making a noticeable impact with their performances. The trio has been consistently among the goals, including a breathtaking strike by Ashique and a stunning zero-angle finish by Ryan in the last game. </p>.<p>However, a lack of squad depth and a leaky defence, having conceded five goals in the last two matches, have dented their title ambitions. While Pep has backed his squad, it is evident that the BFC bench, though talented, is still far from the finished product. This was clearly visible in their last two matches, where crucial goals were conceded in the second half. </p>.<p>Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, will look to capitalise on these weaknesses as they aim to reclaim the top spot in the table. However, they too have concerns to address as the team has failed to win their last two away matches, including a 0-2 loss to FC Goa. These results have pushed them down to second place, two points behind Mohun Bagan, making this fixture crucial to avoid further setbacks. </p>.<p>Unlike BFC, MCFC boast strong squad depth. Under coach Petr Kratky, the team appears well-equipped in all departments. Players such as Lallinzuala Chhangte, Vikram Pratap Singh, Phurba Lachenpa, Akash Mishra, and Brandon Fernandes provide solid domestic strength, while overseas stars Joni Kauko, Jorge Ortiz, and Jorge Pereyra Diaz add finesse.</p>