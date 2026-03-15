<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC showed off their defensive might over 90 minutes to hold table toppers Mohun Bagan to a goal-less draw in an enthralling Indian Super League encounter at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium here on Saturday.</p>.<p>The result ended defending champions Mohun Bagan’s four-match winning spree while they remain atop the table with 13 points in five matches, allows Jamshedpur FC, who are now the only side to win all their matches so far, a chance to go top of the table if they win their next match against NorthEast United at home on Sunday.</p>.<p>MBSG, in fact, had the bulk of chances on the night while they took control of the possession (61 per cent) and created better chances, especially in the second half when they kept opening up spaces in the attacking third with Manvir Singh and Dimtri Petratos coming to live and started threatening BFC defense, who did everything in their ability to keep the clean sheet.</p>.We learnt a lot of life lessons from the win at Eden: Laxman recalls his epic 281 .<p>Bengaluru FC, however, can’t take much from the morale victory as they remain sixth with eight points in five matches. A victory on the night could have lifted them to the third place and it’s not like they had no shot at it.</p>.<p>Their first crack at goal came as early as the third minute when Ryan Williams made a skilful run from the right to enter the box but Mohun Bagan goalkeeper Vishal Kaith reacted quickly to make an important save.</p>.<p>BFC, in fact, were on the top for the first 15 minutes as they used the most of the 20,214-strong home crowd, including a packed away stand, to dominate both defensive and offensive aspect of the match. It was the first time in the season one could see the vision of coach Renedy Singh who professes on defending and attacking as a team.</p>.<p>However, with the quality that cash-rich Mohun Bagan in all departments of their game, BFC knew they had to keep their defensive shape compact. With the likes of Jamie Maclaren, Dimi Petratos and Manvir Singh in attack, BFC allowed the visitors to come at them and absorb the pressure with an eye for the counter-attack.</p>.<p>The plan was never foolproof as Bagan had their chances to score and the best of it came after the half an hour mark when Maclaren had a chance to head the ball into the goal following a telling cross but the Australian forward only managed to head it over the crossbar.</p>.<p>BFC’s chances in return were few but there were telling ones and that came in the second half when their technically-gifted wide forward made his familiar mazy run from the left to get deep into the box, dragging two Bagan defenders with him. He neatly squared the ball to Sunil Chhetri to score but the captain saw his shot getting blocked not once but twice by a vigilant Bagan midfielder Anirudh Thapa who tracked back well to avert the danger.</p>.<p>The last 10 minutes, however, was all about Bengaluru FC seeing off the match with Bagan coach Sergio Lobera sending in his quality from the bench, including Jason Cummings and Kiyan Nassiri Giri.</p>.<p>MBSG did open up multiple chances but BFC had the crowed and luck on their favour to take home a point.</p>