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Indian Super League: Bengaluru hold Bagan to a draw

The result ended defending champions Mohun Bagan’s four-match winning spree while they remain atop the table with 13 points in five matches.
Last Updated : 15 March 2026, 00:31 IST
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Published 15 March 2026, 00:31 IST
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