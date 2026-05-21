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Homesportsfootball

Indian Super League: East Bengal FC crowned champions ending 22-year wait

East Bengal were made to work hard until the last minute after Alfred's brilliant first-time finish put Inter Kashi in lead on the 15th minute.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 17:05 IST
sportsFootballISLIndian Super LeagueEast Bengal

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