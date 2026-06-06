Indian women's football team stalwart Grace Dangmei announces retirement

<p>Margao: Indian women's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=football">football </a>team stalwart Grace Dangmei on Saturday announced her international retirement after the team won the SAFF Championships title following a 3-1 win over Bangladesh in the final here.</p><p>The 30-year-old Manipuri forward represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013, and ended her international career on a high after winning her third SAFF title.</p>.Grounded Shreyas Patil dares to live the big football dream.<p>She was not in the starting XI in the summit clash and came on as a substitute. But she was handed the captain's armband later and she lifted the trophy during the prize distribution ceremony.</p><p>During her illustrious career which lasted nearly 15 years, Grace played for top Indian clubs like KRYPHSA, Sethu FC, Gokulam Kerala, Sribhumi.</p><p>In 2022, Grace joined Uzbek Women's League side FC Nasaf Karshi on a season-long contract. She helped her Uzbek team win both the league and cup in that calendar year, scoring 4 goals in 14 league matches.</p>