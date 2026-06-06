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Indian women's football team stalwart Grace Dangmei announces retirement

The 30-year-old Manipuri forward represented the country 95 times since her debut in 2013.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 17:00 IST
sportsFootballManipur

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