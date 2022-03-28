Women's football: India to play 2 int'l matches in Apr

Indian women's football team to play two international friendly matches in April

The matches will be played in Jordan on April 5 (against Egypt) and 8 (against Jordan)

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 28 2022, 15:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 15:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay

The Indian women's team will play two international friendly matches -- against Egypt and Jordan -- in April, the All India Football Federation said on Monday.

The matches will be played in Jordan on April 5 (against Egypt) and 8 (against Jordan).

"The senior women's national team will be playing Egypt and Jordan in two friendly matches, both of which are to be played in Jordan from April 5-8, 2022," the AIFF said in a release.

"The Blue Tigresses will thereafter, be joining their respective clubs for the upcoming Hero IWL season."

The training camp of the 30-member Indian squad under head coach Thomas Dennerby began in Goa on Monday. The team will leave for Jordan on Saturday.

Dennerby was with the national U-18 team which won the SAFF Championships in Jamshedpur last week. Astam Oraon, Apurna Narzary and Martina Thokchom of the U-18 side have joined the senior national camp.

The national side was forced to withdraw from the group stage of the AFC Asian Cup which India hosted in January-February after it failed to field a team due to COVID-19 outbreak inside its bio-bubble in Mumbai.

The squad:

Goalkeepers: Aditi Chauhan, Linthoingambi Devi, Shreya Hooda, Sowmiya Narayanasamy.

Defenders: Dalima Chhibber, Sweety Devi, Ritu Rani, Ashalata Devi, Ranjana Chanu, Manisa Panna, Astam Oraon, Kritina Devi.

Midfielders: Anju Tamang, Sandhiya Ranganathan, Karthika Angamuthu, Ratanbala Devi, Priyangka Devi, Kashmina, Indumathi Kathiresan, Sanju, Martina Thokchom, Sumithra Kamaraj.

Forwards: Apurna Narzary, Grace Dangmei, Soumya Guguloth, Manisha, Pyari Xaxa, Renu, Karishma Shirvoikar, Mariyammal Balamurugan. 

