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Indian Women's League: Kickstart FC beat Garhwal United to move to 3rd place

This was the fourth consecutive victory for Kickstart, who have now recovered from the bottom two to the third spot.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:31 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 17:31 IST
sportsFootballIndian Women's LeagueKickstart FC

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