Indian Women's League: Kickstart FC beat Garhwal United to move to 3rd place

<p>Bengaluru: A fine 41st-minute free-kick goal by Aruna Bag proved enough as<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/indian-womens-league-kickstart-fc-beat-gokulam-kerala-1-0-3997277"> Kickstart FC </a>defeated relegation-threatened Garwhal United 1-0 in the Indian Women's League in Kolkata on Tuesday.</p>.<p>This was the fourth consecutive victory for Kickstart, who have now recovered from the bottom two to the third spot and are four points behind second-placed Sethu FC with two rounds to go.</p>.<p>The goal came after KFC's Nepalese midfielder Renuka Nagarkote was fouled from behind by right outside the box by Elizabeth Danso. Full-back Aruna took the free kick with precision as she shot it over the wall and into the top corner.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, East Bengal became back-to-back champions with two rounds to spare as they defeated fourth-placed Nita FA 2-0 at the East Bengal Ground.</p>.Indian Women’s League: Kickstart FC beat Gokulam Kerala 1-0.<p><strong>I-League 2 decider rescheduled</strong></p>.<p>Second-placed FC Bengaluru United's crucial I-League 2 title decider against dead last MYJ-GMSC was rescheduled by a day to May 15. The match, to be played at Mumbai's Neville D'souza Ground, will kick off at 3:30 pm, alongside rescheduled United SC vs Delhi FC in Kalyani, West Bengal. </p>.<p>FCBU, who are two points behind the leaders Delhi FC, will hope for a positive outcome with both the title and Indian Football League promotion (top two finishers) at stake. </p>.<p>The last-minute rescheduling, however, didn't help the clubs, especially the travelling teams, as they had to cancel and rebook flights. One of the teams also had to change hotel arrangements as the venue was also changed to another part of the city.</p>