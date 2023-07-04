Indians assert their supremacy, defeat Kuwait on penalties to win SAFF Championship

The slayer was the same while the slayed became another west Asian nation.

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu once again made the difference by saving a crucial penalty kick in the summit clash to help India edge Kuwait 5-4 in the shootout and clinch the SAFF Championships title for the ninth time here on Tuesday.

The final at the flood-lit Sree Kanteerava stadium lived up to the expectations of the 26000-plus fans who returned home rejoicing.

Names of every Indian player and coach were chanted, cheered and celebrated after the hosts held their nerve to score another win in shootout.

The defending champions' ninth SAFF title once again underlined their dominance in the tournament.

A 1-1 stalemate at the end of 120 minutes only meant a repeat of the script that was showcased three nights ago during India's semifinal win over Lebanon.

Gurpreet hogged the limelight to be the hero of the penalty shootouts that came after a high-intensity regulation time.

The shootout this time, however, went a step further after the first five shots given to each side ended at 4-4. For India skipper Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Subhasish Bose were successful in their attempts while Fawaz Alotaibi, Ahmad Aldhefeery, Abdulaziz Mahran and Shabaib Alkhaldi scored for Kuwait.

With sudden death coming into play, India's Mahesh Singh calmly slotted the ball to the back of the net. Pressure notwithstanding, Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah fumbled and his spot-kick saved by a diving Sandhu.

Earlier, a supercharged first-half saw several chances created constantly that resulted in a goal each for both teams. The Blue Tigers’ defence that has been rock solid in the last 10 games, continued to guard with vigour.

Until their only glitch came in the 14th minute which Kuwait capitalised on. On the counter, an Abdullah Albloushi cross was put to the back of the net by Shabaib T Alkhadi. This was what the Indians were wary of coming into the match, even a tiny lapse and the west Asians would waste no time to punish.

Another blow came when defender Anwar Ali, who has been impressive in the entire tournament, was stretchered off following a right groin injury in the 35th min. In came a worthy replacement, Mehtab Singh, to take his place.

Lallianzuala Chhangte was knocking at the door ever since the first game here in the city. Plenty of assists, a few failed attempts later, the Mizoram player made the best of the opportunity when his team needed the most. Ashique Kuruniyan gave a pass to Chhetri who in turn passed it to Sahal Abdul Samad who then sent a cross to Chhangte with the latter converting the chance and equalising the score.

The scoreboard was on snooze mode in the second half and in the 30 minutes extra time. In the end, the Indian team had achieved what they had come here to. A second consecutive title, improved ranking and a team playing with a new-found confidence.