JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Injured Neymar to miss Copa America, says Brazil team doctor

Brazil's top scorer underwent surgery last month after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty in October.
Last Updated 20 December 2023, 04:24 IST

Follow Us

Brazil forward Neymar will not recover from knee surgery in time to play at next year's Copa America, national team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said on Tuesday.

Brazil's top scorer underwent surgery last month after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus in his left knee on international duty in October.

Lasmar, who carried out the surgery, said the 31-year-old is not expected to be fit until August and they do not intend to take short cuts in the recovery process for him to play at the June 20-July 14 tournament in the United States.

"There won't be time, it's too early, there's no point skipping steps to recover sooner and taking unnecessary risks," Lasmar told Brazilian radio station Radio 98 FM.

"We expect that he will be ready to return at the start of the 2024 season in Europe, which is in August. We need to be patient. Talking about a return before nine months is premature.

"It is very important to have the time it takes for the body to build that ligament. The expectation is that after this time, he will have recovered at a high level."

Neymar joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in August but the former Barcelona and Paris St Germain forward played only five games as he struggled with muscle injuries.

Brazil have been drawn in Group D for the Copa America with Colombia, Paraguay and a CONCACAF qualifier.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 20 December 2023, 04:24 IST)
FootballSports NewsNeymarCopa America

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT