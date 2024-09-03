Injured Tchouameni, Mendy leave France camp

Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni and Ferland Mendy have left France's training camp ahead of Nations League fixtures against Italy and Belgium due to injuries, coach Didier Deschamps said.

Defensive midfielder Tchouameni has a foot issue while defender Mendy suffered a shin injury. Both started Real Madrid's 2-0 win over Real Betis on Sunday, with Mendy substituted in the second half.