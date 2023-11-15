Inside Man: How FIFA guided the World Cup to Saudi Arabia

As the world reeled from the coronavirus crisis in the fall of 2020, the president of football’s global governing body, Gianni Infantino, headed to Rome for an audience with Italy’s prime minister.

Wearing masks and bumping elbows, Infantino, the president of FIFA, and the prime minister, Giuseppe Conte, greeted each other in front of journalists before disappearing with the president of the Italian football federation into one of the ornate state rooms of the 16th-century Palazzo Chigi, the Italian leader’s official residence.

Infantino explained afterward that they had talked about football’s path to recovery from pandemic shutdowns. He made no mention of the other pressing topic he had come to discuss.

Away from the television cameras, Infantino surprised the Italians by revealing himself to be a pitchman for an effort by Saudi Arabia to stage football’s biggest championship, the World Cup. Saudi Arabia had already secured the backing of Egypt, the FIFA president told the Italian officials, and now was looking for a European partner for what would be a unique tournament staged on three continents in 2030. Italy, he said, could be that partner.

Conte listened politely but would have known that such a partnership was politically impossible: Italy had strained relations with Egypt over the brutal killing of a young Italian journalist in Cairo in 2016, and there was continuing discomfort across Europe about the Saudi role in the 2018 murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for The Washington Post.

The Italian reaction to Infantino’s suggestion was at first “prudent and within a few hours negative,” said Pietro Benassi, who was the prime minister’s most senior diplomatic adviser. The country said no.

Three years later, Saudi Arabia would get its prize anyway. On Oct. 31, after an expedited process that caught its own members by surprise, FIFA confirmed Saudi Arabia was the sole bidder for the 2034 World Cup. Within hours, Infantino implied in a social media post that its status as host was a done deal and other Gulf rulers hailed it an “Arab victory” — even though the official vote was nearly a year away.

To many in football, Infantino’s advocacy for Saudi Arabia was nothing new. In the years since his visit to Rome, he had also pitched the Saudis’ co-hosting idea to Greece; championed multimillion-dollar Saudi investments in football; and helped shepherd rules changes that all but assured the kingdom would wind up with the World Cup.

His efforts were hardly clandestine. But they have left many in football concerned about Infantino’s motivations, and questioning if he is using his position to prioritize FIFA’s interests or those of a friendly partner that has been leveraging its wealth to wield influence in the sport.

“How can we control that growing the game, and the values of the game, are leading the way, and not personal relationships?” said Lise Klaveness, the Norwegian football federation president and a critic of FIFA governance.

FIFA, through a spokesperson, responded to questions about Infantino’s actions on the president’s behalf, and said nothing improper had been done to ensure that the World Cup went to a preferred candidate. “The selection of venues for the FIFA World Cup takes place through an open and transparent bidding process,” the spokesperson said, adding that Infantino had not “triggered or initiated” discussions about Saudi Arabia’s bid with potential partners.

Still, the swiftness and secrecy with which FIFA handled the hosting rights for the 2030 and 2034 tournaments has brought new criticism of the way football is governed, and how the organization’s most consequential decisions are now made by a small group of top executives, led by Infantino, and then rubber-stamped by a pliant governing council.

“What is incredible is this is the new FIFA,” said Miguel Maduro, the first governance head appointed by Infantino amid promises of transparency and ethical reforms. “Yet they basically go back to the same old way of awarding World Cups.”