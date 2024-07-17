Inter Miami's Lionel Messi (ankle) out indefinitely

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi is out indefinitely because of a ligament injury in his right ankle, the team announced Tuesday.

He sustained the injury during Argentina's 1-0 victory against Colombia on Sunday in the Copa America final in Miami.

"After a medical evaluation, it has been determined that Leo Messi has suffered a ligament injury in his right ankle," as per an official statement read. "The captain's availability will be determined by periodic assessments and the progress of his recovery."

Inter Miami coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said earlier Tuesday, before the test results, that Messi was expected to miss at least two matches.

"He twisted his ankle, and the injury is present so tests are needed and wait for results," Martino told reporters.