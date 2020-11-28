Inter strike early to end Sassuolo's unbeaten run

Reuters
Reuters, Reggio Emilia,
  • Nov 28 2020, 23:30 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2020, 23:30 ist
Credit: Reuters Photo

Inter Milan continued their roller-coaster season by scoring twice in the first 15 minutes on their way to a convincing 3-0 win at previously unbeaten Sassuolo in Serie A on Saturday.

Outplayed in a 2-0 home defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, Inter went ahead through Alexis Sanchez in the fourth minute and doubled their lead when Vlad Chiriches scored an own goal 10 minutes later.

Roberto Gagliardini scored an exquisitely-taken third goal on the hour as he flicked up a bouncing ball with his left foot and volleyed into the far corner with his right.

The win took Inter into second place with 18 points, ahead of Sassuolo on goal difference, and two behind leaders AC Milan.

Real Madrid
FOOTBALL
Champions League

