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International Sports Press Association claims Iranian, African journalists denied visas for FIFA World Cup

The ⁠48-team FIFA World Cup begins Thursday and runs through July 19 with matches in the US, Mexico and Canada.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 16:00 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 16:00 IST
FootballSports NewsIranFIFA World Cup 2026African

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