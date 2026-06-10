Iran threatens to stop FIFA World Cup games if faced with unauthorised flags or slogans

Iran threatens to halt World Cup matches if unauthorised flags or anti-team slogans are displayed.

Key highlights

• Iran's ultimatum to FIFA Iran warned FIFA that matches would be stopped if unauthorised flags or anti-team slogans were chanted in stadiums.

• Political tensions in football Iran’s presence at the World Cup has drawn criticism, including calls for their ban, with protesters accusing the team of representing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

• LGBTQ+ Pride match controversy Iran and Egypt’s football associations urged FIFA to prevent Pride-related activities during their Seattle match, which was designated a 'Pride Match'.

• Logistical challenges for fans Iran’s football federation said ticket allocations were withdrawn days before the tournament, leaving supporters unable to attend matches.