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Iran threatens to stop FIFA World Cup games if faced with unauthorised flags or slogans

The World Cup begins on Thursday, ‌with Iran opening their ​Group G campaign against New Zealand in Los Angeles on June 15.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 15:19 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Iran threatens to stop FIFA World Cup games if faced with unauthorised flags or slogans

In one line
Iran threatens to halt World Cup matches if unauthorised flags or anti-team slogans are displayed.
Key highlights
Iran's ultimatum to FIFA
Iran warned FIFA that matches would be stopped if unauthorised flags or anti-team slogans were chanted in stadiums.
Political tensions in football
Iran’s presence at the World Cup has drawn criticism, including calls for their ban, with protesters accusing the team of representing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
LGBTQ+ Pride match controversy
Iran and Egypt’s football associations urged FIFA to prevent Pride-related activities during their Seattle match, which was designated a 'Pride Match'.
Logistical challenges for fans
Iran’s football federation said ticket allocations were withdrawn days before the tournament, leaving supporters unable to attend matches.
Geopolitical complications
The U.S. will allow Iran’s team to enter the country only the day before each match, adding a geopolitical dimension to the tournament.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 10 June 2026, 15:19 IST
Sports NewsIranFIFA World Cup 2026

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