Iran threatens to stop FIFA World Cup games if faced with unauthorised flags or slogans

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Iran threatens to halt World Cup matches if unauthorised flags or anti-team slogans are displayed.
Key highlights
• Iran's ultimatum to FIFA
Iran warned FIFA that matches would be stopped if unauthorised flags or anti-team slogans were chanted in stadiums.
• Political tensions in football
Iran’s presence at the World Cup has drawn criticism, including calls for their ban, with protesters accusing the team of representing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
• LGBTQ+ Pride match controversy
Iran and Egypt’s football associations urged FIFA to prevent Pride-related activities during their Seattle match, which was designated a 'Pride Match'.
• Logistical challenges for fans
Iran’s football federation said ticket allocations were withdrawn days before the tournament, leaving supporters unable to attend matches.
• Geopolitical complications
The U.S. will allow Iran’s team to enter the country only the day before each match, adding a geopolitical dimension to the tournament.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 10 June 2026, 15:19 IST