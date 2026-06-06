Iran World Cup players granted visas to enter US, says White House official

<p>Iran's World Cup football players have been granted visas to enter the United States, a White House official told <em>Reuters</em> on Friday, just 10 days before their first match in Los Angeles amid a conflict between the two countries.</p><p>Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl Pasandideh, said late on Thursday that the squad had still not received their US visas but these were granted overnight, the White House official said.</p>.<p>Tehran negotiated a last-minute move of the team's base from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico due to the visa issues and a growing feeling in Iran that the squad’s presence in the United States should be kept to a minimum.</p><p>They are scheduled to land in Tijuana early Sunday morning.</p><p>Iran are due to play their first Group G match on June 15 against New Zealand in Los Angeles, where they will also face Belgium before taking on Egypt in Seattle.</p><p>The Iran war has turned the World Cup – the biggest global sporting event – into a geopolitical contest, with both sides appearing to use the tournament for political posturing.</p><p>It is the first World Cup, since its inception in 1930, in which a host nation is set to receive a country it is at war with.</p><p>The US has never formally said it did not want the Iran team to stay on its territory, ambassador Pasandideh said.</p><p>However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that the US would not allow Iran to include in its World Cup delegation individuals linked to the Revolutionary Guards, a powerful branch of the Iranian armed forces.</p><p>That could apply to several players in the Iran squad who have completed mandatory military service with the group. </p>