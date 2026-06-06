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Iran World Cup players granted visas to enter US, says White House official

Iran's ambassador to Mexico, Abolfazl ‌Pasandideh, said late on ​Thursday that the squad had still not received their US visas but these were granted overnight, the White House official said.
Last Updated : 06 June 2026, 02:32 IST
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Published 06 June 2026, 02:32 IST
FootballSports NewsIran

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