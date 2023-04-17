Irfan Yadwad blazing his own path

Irfan Yadwad wants to play for the national team.

“I want to play as a striker, not winger or in midfield,” he clarifies with conviction. The FC Bengaluru United striker believes it is just a matter of time.

It’s a belief wrought by life’s harsh experiences and beaten into shape with performances on the field. This season Yadwad top-scored in the BDFA Super Division League with 15 goals from 18 games and followed that up with eight goals, including one in the final, in the victorious Stafford Challenge Cup campaign. He is now leading his team’s charge for promotion to the I-League, FCBU currently sitting atop Group C.

A year ago, Yadwad was an unknown quantity for the larger Indian football enthusiasts. While many in the know feared his promising career would remain just that.

“In 2019, I hurt my knee, meniscus injury. I was playing in a local open tournament and got hurt,” says the 21-year-old.

From a household with a carpenter father and a homemaker mother, the finances to do the surgery proved a challenge. There is never a good time for an injury but for Yadwad, it felt even worse. The Goan was just starting to make a name for himself in the local leagues.

Being from South Goa where the opportunities were limited, it had been a struggle right from the start. But such were Yadwad’s exploits in the local tournaments, his name reached the coaches and Sporting Clube de Goa came calling.

Rising through the levels, Yadwad continued his goal-scoring run in the U-18 I-League. He played for the developmental team Panjim Footballers and Goa Police Club. Yadwad was among the next batch of players coming out of Goa when disaster struck. He watched from the sidelines as others went on to sign for FC Goa and other big clubs. It was his cousins who, along with his family, that put together the funds to get the surgery. And while he rehabbed, his desire sharpened too.

“My mother told me not to play, she said you will get injured again,” says Yadwad.

“In Goa, many give up because of injuries or something like that. But I didn’t. My father has been working since he was 14. He is 46 now. I want to give them some happiness, make them happier than ever. That is my drive,” the defender-turned-striker admits.

He has taken his first step towards that. He came to FCBU for a trial less than a year ago, now he’s their star player. Whether he knows it or not, there are a lot of eyes on him. An Indian striker who scores consistently is a rarity and in high demand.

From Indian Super League to the local village tournaments - the number nine role is almost universally reserved for foreign players. Such has been the clamour to find a goalscorer that AIFF, in a desperate attempt, decided not to have foreign players in the 2nd Division League this season.

A decision that Yadwad has taken full advantage of with nine goals from six games and topping the scoring charts.

“I know myself, I know what I can do. I work hard. I aim to continue moving up the level. This season has been good till now. I don’t want to lose this opportunity,” admits Yadwad.