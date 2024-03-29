ISL 2023-23 | Bengaluru FC face Odisha FC in must-win contest

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC welcome Odisha FC in a must-win Indian Super League clash at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.
Both teams will be desperate to return to winning ways after tasting defeat against FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC respectively in their previous league fixtures.
BFC, who currently sit seventh on the table with 21 points, will be hoping to leap-frog sixth-placed Punjab FC and widen the buffer between themselves and the chasing pack with a positive result.
Odisha, who have a game in hand due to their continental commitments, crashed out of the AFC Cup in the inter-zonal semifinals stage and will look to put that behind them quickly and challenge for the top two spots in the league.
Gerard Zaragoza’s men welcomed back midfielder Keziah Veendorp against the Gaurs, and the Dutchman will have to be at his defensive best to deny space and time on the ball to the likes of Odisha's Ahmed Jahouh and Cy Goddard.
His task will be further complicated as fellow midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam will miss out against Odisha due to suspension, while foreign centre back duo Aleksandar Jovanovic and Slavko Damjanovic will also serve a one-match suspension.
Roy Krishna (12 goals), who was in Bengaluru’s books last season, and Diego Mauricio (7 goals) form a lethal strike partnership up front for the Juggernauts, and both have been amongst goals.
The Fijian has already bettered last season’s tally (eight goals) and has looked equally menacing on the right wing.
Another positive for Sergio Lobera’s men has been the performances of Indian duo Isak Vanlalruatfela and Princeton Rebello, and it will be interesting to see if Zaragoza deploys Chinglensana Singh in midfield once more to deal with their forays, or if the 28-year-old will return to the defensive line.
For Bengaluru FC, who have produced their best football whenever their backs are against the wall, knowing that the final playoffs spot is still within their reach will be the motivation that the players need to get on to a winning run.
"We will take this game as a final. We have taken 13 out of the last 15 points at home. We have trained well, and we will fight for the three points," coach Gerard Zaragoza said on Friday.
"I feel great, have been working hard to come to this stage, and I am looking forward to score more goals for both the club and the national team," Shivaldo Singh, who scored his first goal for BFC against Goa and also scored on his debut for India U-23s, said.
