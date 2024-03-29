ISL 2023-23 | Bengaluru FC face Odisha FC in must-win contest

Odisha, who have a game in hand due to their continental commitments, crashed out of the AFC Cup in the inter-zonal semifinals stage and will look to put that behind them quickly and challenge for the top two spots in the league.

Gerard Zaragoza’s men welcomed back midfielder Keziah Veendorp against the Gaurs, and the Dutchman will have to be at his defensive best to deny space and time on the ball to the likes of Odisha's Ahmed Jahouh and Cy Goddard.

His task will be further complicated as fellow midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam will miss out against Odisha due to suspension, while foreign centre back duo Aleksandar Jovanovic and Slavko Damjanovic will also serve a one-match suspension.