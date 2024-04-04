ISL 2023/24: Punjab FC's last two matches in Delhi to be played behind closed doors

"We regret to inform that due to unforeseen circumstances, the matches against Mohun Bagan SG on April 6 and against East Bengal on April 10 will be played behind closed doors. The Shers will miss your (spectators') presence in the stands," the Punjab FC statement elaborated.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) had issued a notice to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium authorities on March 15 to not host any events on the premises until the fire safety norms were renewed.

The letter had been sent to the stadium's administrator in connection with a fire incident on March 13 in the stadium's CCTV room, leaving a man dead due to suffocation during the blaze.