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ISL 2025-26 | Big Bagan test for Bengaluru FC

The outcome against the table-toppers, who are demolising any force in their way, will answer the question if coach Renedy Singh-helmed side is a title contender or a pretender.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 17:55 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 17:55 IST
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