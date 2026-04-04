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ISL 2026 | Bengaluru FC’s Renedy Singh aims to go out on a high

The former India midfielder will once again be the 'Man Friday' due to the delayed arrival of Pep Munoz.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 06:49 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 06:49 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsBengaluru FCIndian Super LeagueIndian Football

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