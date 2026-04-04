<p>It’s hard for anyone to understand the plight of Renedy Singh. Asked to step down as the Bengaluru FC coach last month to make way for incoming foreign coach Pep Munoz, the former India midfielder has once again asked to be the Man Friday due to the delayed arrival of his Spanish colleague.</p><p>And this time it’s among the trickiest games of the season as they travel to Margao to take on Manolo Marquez’s FC Goa at Fatorda. You ask Renedy what’s his plan for his farewell match.</p>.Bengaluru FC part ways with head coach Gerard Zaragoza; Renedy Singh named interim coach.<p>“The same old, I am not changing my philosophy just because it’s my last match as the head coach. We attack as a team and defend as a team. Going out with three points would be nice but I would have aimed for that irrespective of the occasion,” said Renedy at the pre-match press conference.</p><p>Perhaps, the possibility of going top of the table is keeping the fire inside the 46-year-old Renedy burning to continue in the role one last time as the coach has indicated that his future beyond this game at the club remains uncertain. </p><p>With just four points in the first three games, many were willing to write BFC off for the season. However, two victories and a stalemate against high-flying Mohun Bagan in the subsequent games brought the last year’s runners-up back in the reckoning. </p><p>FC Goa, who have familiar faces like Sandesh Jhinghan and Udanta Singh -- are in no mood to give any respite as they sit just a spot and a point behind their fifth-placed rivals. Manolo, a known tactician, likes to keep the ball in his control much like Renedy but likes to keep things tight at the back first.</p><p>While they may have had to settle for draws in their last three matches, the Gaurs successfully fought back to restore parity against Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC. On Saturday, however, fans can surely expect goals as the two clubs’ encounters have seen multiple goals in the last six outings, out of which five have seen results.</p>