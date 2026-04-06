Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

ISL 2026 | Kerala Blasters loses out on its biggest fan base as Manjappada announces boycott of home matches

Manjappada has around 1.22 lakh followers on X, 3.34 lakh on Facebook and 7.67 lakh on Instagram, and is often described as one of Asia’s biggest football fan group.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 05:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 April 2026, 05:50 IST
sportsFootballSports NewsSocial mediaKerala BlastersISLIndian Super LeagueIndian FootballIndian football team

Follow us on :

Follow Us