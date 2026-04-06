<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-blasters">Kerala Blasters</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/indian-super-league">Indian Super League</a> (ISL) club with one of the largest fan bases is incidentally losing out on its biggest fan, -- Manjappada -- who announced on that they are going to boycott the club's matches, following a string of loses.</p><p>In the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/isl">ISL 2026</a> season, Kerala Blasters have cut a sorry figure so far, losing six out of the seven matches played with the other one ending in a stalemate.</p><p>They are currently perched 13th in the league featuring 14 teams. </p><p>Manjappada. which has around 1.22 lakh followers on X, 3.34 lakh on Facebook and 7.67 lakh on Instagram, and is often described as one of Asia’s biggest football fan groups vented their anger by announcing their decision to boycott all home matches of the franchise.</p><p>BOYCOTT BEGINS NOW..!!, the club posted on their X handle.</p>.<p>It was quite an irony that Manjappada's statement declaring a full withdrawal from matchday activities came just days after they gave the Indian national <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/football">football</a> team a rousing support during their inconsequential AFC Asian Cup qualifier against Hong Kong at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium at Kaloor, Kochi. </p><p>"Our absence from the stands is a statement, a clear and united message that the current situation is unacceptable. We refuse to continue supporting silently while our voices are ignored and our passion is taken for granted," read the Manjappada statement. <strong><br><br></strong>From ISL's inception, Manjappada fan base has been omnipresent with their banners and tifos.</p><p>The first match that Blasters featured after Manjappada's boycott call also ended in a loss as they went down 0-2 to ISL debutants SC Delhi an away match.</p><p>While the impact of the boycott will not be felt in the away matches, Blasters still have three more home matches -- vs Northeast United on April 15, vs Jamshedupr Fc on April 18 and Odisha on April 23 -- and it is at Kaloor that the absence of Manjappada would be felt badly.</p><p>The Blasters management has so far not responded to Manjappada's boycott call. </p><p>The fan group has demanded accountability from the club for its return to the stadium. </p><p>"Our return will not be based on words or promises, but on genuine, clear and decisive actions. These actions must directly address our concerns and demonstrate a true commitment to change," Manjappada statement added.</p>