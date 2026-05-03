ISL: Bengaluru FC take on Odisha FC with more than title at stake

<p>Bengaluru: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/sports/football/indian-super-league-bengaluru-fc-fumble-at-home-again-3981029">Bengaluru FC</a> will resume their hunt for a victory as they take on a struggling Odisha FC in their third-last match of the truncated Indian Super League season in Margao on Monday. </p>.<p>Coinciding with the arrival of their new foreign coach Pep Munoz, the Blues have gone winless in their last three matches, including a 0-0 draw against direct rivals Mumbai City FC in their last home match. This has severely impacted the last year's runners-up's chances to win the league, dropping them to sixth spot (16 points in 10 matches) after being tied at the top at one stage.</p>.<p>While Jamshedpur FC (21 points from 11) lead the table, defending champions Mohun Bagan (20 from 9) are seen as the team to beat. However, BFC have more than just the ISL shield to play for as the Champions League Two spot is also up for grabs.</p>.<p>In fact, winning the second-tier continental spot could be easier than winning the league, as the title favourites Mohun Bagan are currently serving a two-year suspension from the Asian Football Confederation for their refusal to travel to Iran for an ACL 2 match last year. Further, if third-placed FC Goa, who already sealed one of the two ACL 2 berths as Kalinga Super Cup champions, finish second, then a third-place finish will be enough for BFC.</p>.ISL 2026 | No more 'Yellow Love' as Manjappada announces boycott of Kerala Blasters matches .<p>This makes BFC's penultimate match against current leaders Jamshedpur FC on May 9 crucial. However, that match is not on coach Munoz's mind yet.</p>.<p>"It's too early to think about that match," said Munoz at the pre-match press conference. "Right now, we are only concerned about Odisha FC as it's one match at a time for us."</p>.<p>Odisha FC, for that matter, are marred with financial struggles due to the conflicts of Indian football from earlier in the season. Forcing them to play with just one foreign player in the season while an ongoing tussle with their state government has forced them to play their matches in Margao.</p>.<p>BFC are favourites to grab all three points against such opponents; the only caveat is that they have to do so without their star wingback Nikhil Poojari, who suffered a hamstring injury in the last match and is yet to start training.</p>