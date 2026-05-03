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ISL: Bengaluru FC take on Odisha FC with more than title at stake

BFC have more than just the ISL shield to play for as the Champions League Two spot is also up for grabs.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 15:44 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 15:44 IST
sportsFootballBengaluru FCISLIndian Super League

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