ISL: Blues meet NorthEast in mid-table spar

Bengaluru FC sit ninth, tied on points with NorthEast, who have a game in hand. Juan Pedro Benali’s side began the season with a bang, but have fizzled out and slipped down the rungs of the league table. The Highlanders are winless in their last five, a run that includes a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of East Bengal. NorthEast have been found lacking on the road, and have notched up just two points from four away matches. They run into Bengaluru FC, who are a tough nut to crack at the Kanteerava.