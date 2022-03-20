ISL fans look to reunite as doors open to spectators for final

Joy, excitement, anticipation, desperation – these were just some of the emotions that Indian football fans went through after it was announced that the Indian Super League final in Goa would be open to supporters.

The clash at the summit between Kerala Blasters and Hyderabad FC is the first match since March 8, 2020 where fans are being allowed to return to the stadium. It is only understandable that in less than a week of the announcement, the tickets – a 100 per cent capacity crowd – for the final at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao were sold out.

Many fans have already descended on Goan shores, regardless of whether they have a ticket and will submerge the otherwise empty Fatorda Stadium in a sea of yellow come Sunday.

For Basith, a Blasters supporter since the club's inception, Sunday's match gives him an opportunity to reunite with fellow fans — often a second family for many — and brings an end to the frustration of not being able to watch the men in yellow in the same city. "It was so sad that we couldn't even meet the players because they were not playing in the same city. Even though they are playing exceptionally well, we could not support them from the stands. This moment is what we were eagerly waiting for," he said onboard a train to Margao.

Hitesh, who has supported Hyderabad since their disastrous debut season in 2019 where they finished bottom of the league, to reach the finals two seasons later, being able to watch the match from the stands enables him to re-establish a physical bond with the players.

"The reception from the players (when we went to away games in Goa, Chennai, Bengaluru and other places) was amazing. It was not just like you were going to see a game. The players treated you as a part of their family. You felt that you were one family who was going for it together."

Hyderabad's squad and manager has since changed. "Even though we do not have such a personal connection anymore, where our presence is felt, online the bond is still there. The players still probably love the fans as much as the fans love them," he said hours before heading to Goa.

Such is the desperation and yearning for watching live football that as soon as finalists were decided, fan clubs of the respective teams reached out to supporters of the clubs that lost the play-offs hoping to secure tickets that they no longer need. Some, like Hyderabad supporter Amarthya were lucky enough to win a ticket from the club in a contest.

For a club with a support base Kerala Blasters enjoys, it is impossible to accommodate fans in lakhs into a stadium that seats 19,000. The club and its official fan base, Manjappada, organised fan parks across the state for the play-off against Jamshedpur FC, drawing in thousands of supporters. Videos from the various locations were a reminder of the mind-boggling support that the club draws — second only perhaps to the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Many fans are said to be coming to the fan park outside the JLN stadium in Kochi to watch the final.

Hyderabad, too, had arranged fan parks in the city, drawing in a sizeable crowd. A win for the mere three-year-old side will not just be a boost for Indian players that form its core but also football in Hyderabad, whose police team – Hyderabad Police – was once an Indian football powerhouse in the 1950s. Their campaign so far has already created a buzz in the city and victory could further increase their support base.

Blasters, who have now qualified for their third ISL final — also their first top-four finish since 2016 where they lost to ATK on penalties at home in Kochi — will look to make it third-time lucky and bring home the elusive silverware. On a day they need it most, Kerala can draw inspiration from their fans, who are expected to fill up 70-80 per cent of the stadium as opposed to Hyderabad's 300.

Sunday's clash not only marks the culmination of what has been the most exciting ISL season yet. It also marks the culmination of silent stadiums, fake fan sounds on the broadcast, and the return of football as it should be – with fans, banners, tifos and raw emotion. No matter what the result, the fans are the winners.

