Italy to host Nations League finals next year: UEFA

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 03 2020, 22:47 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 22:47 ist

Italy will host the UEFA Nations League finals in October next year, European soccer's governing body said in a statement confirmed on Thursday.

The tournament will feature the host nation as well as Belgium, France, and Spain with a draw scheduled later on Thursday to determine which teams will face each other in the semi-finals on Oct. 6-7, 2021.

The final and the third-place playoff will be on Oct. 10.

UEFA said in a statement following its Executive Committee meeting via video conference that the matches will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin and the San Siro in Milan.

UEFA also added that Tirana would host the first-ever final of its new third-tier club competition - the UEFA Europa Conference League - in 2022, with the match to be played at the National Arena in the Albanian capital.

Italy
UEFA
FOOTBALL
Belgium
France
spain

