<p>Bengaluru: In a battle of the bottom two, Kickstart FC defeated last-placed SESA FA 3-0 in an Indian Women’s League match in Kolkata.</p><p>Goals from Nigerian striker Emem Essien (17th), Nepalese midfielder Saru Limbu (29th) and Babysana Devi (67th) brought the much-needed three points for Kickstart. </p><p>The opening goal saw the SESA defense unlocked with a sleek move as Babysana Devi Thingbaijam made a long ball into the right flank for winger Kiran Pisda, who made a first-touch cross into the box for Emem to finish from close range.</p>.I-League 3: FC Agniputhra beat New Friends 2-0.<p>Kiran was involved in the second goal 12 minutes later as Kiranbala Chanu Yangoijam put her free on the right flank once again, allowing the last-match goal scorer to set-up Saru for a first-touch low finish into the net.</p>.<p>While Kickstart continued to dominate the rest of the match, the third goal came from the spot after Emem was taken down inside the box by SESA defender Payel Layek.</p>.<p>Babysana stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong side for a clean penealty and seal all three points for the Bengaluru-based club.</p>.<p>Meanwhile defending champions East Bengal continued their winning march to nine matches with a 2-1 victory over fifth-placed Gokulam Kerala FC. Uganda forward Fazila Ikwaput netted both the goals (6th, 65th) to extend East Bengal's (27 points) lead by eight points while increasing her goal tally of the season to 15 as the top-scorer of the league.</p>.<p>Second-placed Sethu FC kept themselves in the title race with their sixth win of the season as they defeated Sreebhumi FC 2-1 with Lynda Kom and Sumati Kumari finding the net for the Madurai outfit.</p>.<p><span class="bold"><strong>Result:</strong></span> Kickstart: 3 (Emem Essien 17th, Saru Limbu 29th, Babysana Devi 67th) bt SESA: 0; East Bengal: 2 (Fazila Ikwaput 6th, 65th) bt Gokulam: 1 (Shubhangi Singh 70th); Sethu FC: 2 (Sumati Kumari 13th, Lynda Kom 20th) bt Sreebhumi FC: 1 (Philomena Abakah 38th).</p>