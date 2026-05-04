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IWL: Kickstart FC out of drop zone with 3-0 win

Defending champions East Bengal continued their winning march to nine matches with a 2-1 victory over fifth-placed Gokulam Kerala FC.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 05:44 IST
FootballSports NewsIndian football team

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