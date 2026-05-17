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IWL: Kickstart FC recover to 2-2 draw against Sreebhumi

Mariyammal Balamurugan scored the equaliser in the 71st minute after Nigerian striker Emem Essien pegged one back for Kickstart in the 33rd minute.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 18:47 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 18:47 IST
sportsFootballKickstart FCIWL

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