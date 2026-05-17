IWL: Kickstart FC recover to 2-2 draw against Sreebhumi

<p>Bengaluru: Kickstart FC recovered to draw 2-2 with relegation-threatened Sreebhumi FC in the Indian Women's League at the AIFF's NCoE in Kolkata on Friday, after going two goals down.</p>.<p>Mariyammal Balamurugan scored the equaliser in the 71st minute after Nigerian striker Emem Essien pegged one back for Kickstart in the 33rd minute, as Kickstart missed the chance to close the gap on second-placed Sethu FC.</p>.<p>Madurai's Sethu FC ensured their runners-up finish with a goalless draw against Gokulam Kerala as they pull up a four-point gap to third-placed Kickstart (20 points in 13 matches).</p>.<p>Both Sethu and Kickstart will face off in the final round on Monday with the latter looking to defend their third spot against NITA FA (a point behind) and Gokulam (three points behind).</p>.<p>NITA FA gave themselves something to fight for the season with a 3-2 victory over relegated SESA FA as national team forward Pyari Xaxa found the net before Sussana Konadu (60th) and Cindy Remruatpuii Colney (90th) scored the crucial goals to seal the win. All the goals came after NITA went a woman down following a red card to Neha.</p>.IWL: Kickstart FC halt East Bengal's invincible run.<p>Meanwhile, champions East Bengal continued to stamp their authority with a 5-0 demolition of another relegation-threatened rivals Garhwal United. Soumya Guguloth and Fazila Ikwaput scored a brace each in Garhwal's humbling. </p>.<p>Results: Sreebhumi: 2 (Ngangom Bala Devi 3rd, Veronica Appiah 31st) drew with Kickstart: 2 (Emem Essien 33rd, Mariyammal Balamurugan 71st). </p>.<p>SESA FA: 2 (Maurine Achieng 62nd, Arpita Yeshwant Pednekar 90+8th) lt to NITA FA: 3 (Pyari Xaxa 38th, Sussana Konadu 60th, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney 90th)</p>.<p>East Bengal: 5 (Soumya Guguloth 13th, 63rd, Naorem Priyangka Devi 28th, Fazila Ikwaput 71st, 73rd) bt Garhwal United: 0 </p>.<p>Gokulam Kerala: 0 drew with Sethu FC: 0.</p>