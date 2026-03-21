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Japan edge hosts Australia 1-0 to win Women's Asian Cup

Maika Hamano scored the decisive goal in the 17th minute, turning five metres outside the box and firing the ​ball past diving ⁠Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold and into the corner of the net.
Last Updated : 21 March 2026, 11:47 IST
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Published 21 March 2026, 11:47 IST
FootballSports NewsJapan

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