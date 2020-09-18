Jose Mourinho still has faith in Tanguy Ndombele

Jose Mourinho still has faith in Tanguy Ndombele

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho says he questioned Tanguy Ndombele's professionalism last season but still has faith in the France midfielder, who scored a late winner against Lokomotiv Plovdiv in Thursday's Europa League match.

Ndombele arrived for a club record 54 million pounds ($69.91 million) last year but struggled to make an impact, with injuries limiting him to 17 starts and Mourinho singling him out for criticism before the Covid-19 shutdown.

However, the 23-year-old had shown he was now focused and applying himself, Mourinho said.

"Last season he was stuck in a situation where I couldn't see evolution," Mourinho told reporters. "In this moment he's training very, very well.

"In this moment, I believe in Tanguy. I never doubted his quality. Never. I doubted in some moments his motivation and commitment and professional attitude. In this moment I think that Tanguy can do well for us."

Spurs, who lost their Premier League opener 1-0 to Everton, travel to Southampton on Sunday.

