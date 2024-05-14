Jurgen Klopp hails Liverpool's character, bids farewell to away fans

Liverpool's squad has shown great character this season, manager Jurgen Klopp said after the Merseysiders drew 3-3 at Aston Villa as he bid farewell to fans in his last game on the road.



Liverpool looked set for all three points in Klopp's penultimate game, leading 3-1 before substitute Jhon Duran's goals in the 85th and 88th minutes made the teams share the spoils on Monday.