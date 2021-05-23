Klopp says Salah's 'greed' for goals helped Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp says Mohamed Salah's 'greed' for goals helped Liverpool

Salah played a key role in Klopp's team, scoring 22 goals

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 23 2021, 14:46 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 14:46 ist
Jurgen Klopp. Credit: AFP file photo

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah's "greed" for goals has helped the club as they aim to finish in the Premier League's top four, said manager Juergen Klopp.

Liverpool, who stormed to the title last season, were eighth in March with Champions League qualification looking unlikely, but they went on a nine-match unbeaten run to move up to fourth.

Salah played a key role in Klopp's team, scoring 22 goals, tied with Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the Premier League's top scorer.

"It is easy to see where we would be without Mo's goals. But that is also true for the other teams without the goals their top scorers score," Klopp told reporters before Sunday's home game against Crystal Palace.

"The team helps him a lot but Mo carries a lot as well. It’s his desire, it's his professionalism, it's his greed as well which helps us completely."

Egypt international Salah is Liverpool's only player to reach double-digit league goals this season, with Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota each scoring nine.

"It is a really top year for him because for a striker in a team which is not flying constantly, scoring these numbers is absolutely exceptional. That's what makes him really special," Klopp said.

Chelsea (67 points), Liverpool and Leicester City (66 points each) are in a three-way battle for the last two Champions League places ahead of Sunday's final round of matches. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mohamed Salah
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC
EPL
English Premier League

What's Brewing

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

I am waiting again: Wriddhiman Saha on his career

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

Israel's Gaza challenge: Anything could turn to rockets

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

New research records 8 more species of snakes in Delhi

Stress less, heal more

Stress less, heal more

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

Diverse & inclusive workplaces

 