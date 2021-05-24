Juventus and AC Milan qualify for Champions League

Juventus qualified for the Champions League on the final day of the season on Sunday with a 4-1 win at Bologna and were joined by AC Milan who beat Atalanta 2-0.

Napoli had to settle for a Europa League spot, finishing fifth one point behind Juventus, after a 1-1 draw at home against Hellas Verona.

A pair of Franck Kessie penalities at the end of either half ensured AC Milan finished the season second -- 12 points behind city rivals Inter Milan -- and return to the Champions League for the first time since the 2013-2014 season.

Atalanta have also booked a place in the Champions League.

Cristiano Ronaldo was left on the bench by Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo who opted for an attacking line-up of Paulo Dybala and Alvaro Morata flanked by Federico Chiesa and Dejan Kulusevski.

A Morata brace along with goals from Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot prevented Juventus missing out on the elite European competition for the first time since 2012.

In Naples, Amir Rrahmani scored for Napoli after an hour against his former club

But Marco Davide Faraoni pulled one back immediately for the visitors nine minutes later to deny Gennaro Gattuso's side a return to elite European action after also missing out last season.