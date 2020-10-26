Juventus held again as Kulusevski comes to the rescue

Hellas Verona’s Andrea Favilli celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates. Credit: Reuters Photo

Juventus substitute Dejan Kulusevski rescued a point for the champions at home to Verona as they were held to another 1-1 draw in Serie A on Sunday.

Andrea Favilli produced a remarkable six-minute cameo for the visitors when he came on in the 55th minute, put Verona ahead five minutes later and then went off injured.

Juve, still missing Cristiano Ronaldo who was isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, levelled with a solo goal by Kulusevski in the 78th minute.

The Turin side, who drew their previous league game 1-1 at Crotone, are fifth with nine points after five games, three behind leaders AC Milan who host AS Roma on Monday. 

