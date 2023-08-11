Kane transfer not yet done but Bayern working hard on 'big deal', says Tuchel

"We are working with full pressure on this deal," Tuchel said. "We can confirm this but as we speak there is no agreement yet and if there is no agreement yet then the coach cannot talk about someone who is not their player.

"I understand there are a lot of ifs and whens. All options are open. The first is to have him as a player and at the moment he is not yet that.

"This is a big deal. We are trying to take the England captain away from the Premier League."

The coach said could not say whether Kane would be able to play on Saturday when Bayern kick off their season with the German Super Cup against RB Leipzig.