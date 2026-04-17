Karnataka girls win U-13 Asmita National Football League

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka girls’ team defeated hosts Punjab in a close encounter to lift their first U-13 Asmita National Football League title in Mahilpur on Saturday.</p>.<p>Karnataka, who earlier claimed the South Zone U-13 Championships as well, won the final in the penalty shootout 5-4 after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.</p>.<p>Subhathra scored the decisive penalty to seal the victory while Anvi Joshi, Madumetha K, Richa Bhatia, Takshvi Mahajan also ensured the side missed none of their penalty shots. Savri, Fiza and Ribkah and Tanveer Kaur converted their penalties for Punjab. </p>.<p>Earlier, Subhratha gave Karnataka the lead from the spot at the 31st minute before Tanveer put the hosts on level terms at the 38th minute.</p>.<p class="ListBody"><span class="bold"><strong>Result:</strong></span> Karnataka: 1 (Subhratha 31st P) bt Punjab: 1 (Tanveer Kaur 38th) in penalty shootout 5-4.</p>