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Karnataka girls win U-13 Asmita National Football League

Karnataka, who earlier claimed the South Zone U-13 Championships as well, won the final in the penalty shootout 5-4 after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 23:50 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 23:50 IST
Sports NewsKarnataka

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