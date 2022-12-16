Karnataka need to fix bowling cracks

The season-opening Ranji Trophy Group C encounter between Karnataka and Services predictably ended in a draw with the saving grace for the hosts, apart from taking the crucial first innings lead, being a measured century from vice-captain R Samarth on the final day.

Leading by 133 runs overnight with all the wickets in hand, Karnataka was the team that was better placed to achieve an outright victory. For that to happen though, they had to go all-out against the Services’ bowling and then give enough time and runs for their bowlers to enforce the issue.

Their batters, led by Samarth’s fine 178-ball 119 (12x4) and skipper Mayank Agarwal’s 100-ball 73, did the first part of the job properly, helping Karnataka declare at 253/4 in 56 overs exactly at the stroke of lunch. With a target of 297 as an ammunition and two sessions to go full tilt, the stage was set for the hosts’ bowlers to take over at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. They threatened to pull off an improbable win briefly after reducing Services to 21/3 in the 12th over but the lack of collective consistency and potency in the attack saw the visitors finish on a strong note — 150/3 in 39 overs — before play was called off an hour earlier with no result imminent.

All Karnataka had to do was bowl to a plan. Yes, the wicket wasn’t offering much help but with the opponents under pressure after losing the top-order without much runs on the board, they could have made them crumble by bowling attacking, if not at least disciplined, lines and lengths. The field setting could have been attacking. Sadly for the hosts, the bowlers lost their trajectory after the opening blitz and with Ravi Chauhan (66 n.o., 105b, 10x4) and Aanshul Gupta (71 n.o., 9x4, 2x6) opening their shoulders after the initial circumspection, the fields started getting spread out. Karnataka were trying to stop the flow of runs instead of hunting for wickets.

With games coming thick and fast, Karnataka have the onerous task of fixing the cracks in their bowling attack quickly. Vidwath Kaverappa, using his height to good effect, was on the money throughout and looked like the only threatening bowler. The experienced Ronit More was ordinary while the lack of red-ball experience was visible in Vyshak Vijaykumar. Seasoned spinners K Gowtham and Shreyas Gopal struggled for rhythm they would have liked.

However, it isn’t all thorns for Karnataka. Young talented batters SJ Nikin Jose and Vishal Onat gave a good first account of themselves, showing no stage fright whatsoever. Skipper Agarwal hit a half-century while Samarth cracked his 11th first-class century, a classic long-format knock where he bided his time at the start and then kept changing gears as the innings progressed. It was a knock filled with good strokes and defensive nous.