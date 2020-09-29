Karnataka woman kindles Kashmiri girls' football dreams

Over the past couple of seasons, Real Kashmir FC have been a beacon of joy for the people in India's northernmost union territory. A club that beat many odds to gain promotion to the I-League, mounted a title charge against all expectations in its first season in top-flight football and overcame the challenges posed by lockdown to achieve higher standards.

The men's team has brought smiles to their people. And now it's the women's turn. At the helm is Poonam Chattoo, a Karnataka native who made Kashmir her home after her marriage to RKFC co-owner Sandeep Chattoo three decades ago.

"My parents are coffee planters settled in Kodagu after my father retired from the Food Corporation of India. It's been a long journey from Kodagu to Kashmir, both diverse culturally, geographically and climatically, but I am grateful for the love and affection I have received," Poonam, who gradutated from Bengaluru after schooling in Chandigarh, tells DH.

The women's team has been in the making for a long time and the response has been overwhelming, according to Poonam, a teacher.

The requests flooded in from girls after RKFC made a name in the I-League but with so much unpredictability, they started in a small way with a She Power Programme with DPS, Srinagar. Now, the club has taken the plunge by starting registrations for building U-10 and U-14 teams. A training ground also has been identified and plans are being made to ensure they take part in national tournaments.

"(Coming from Karnataka) Sports is definitely in our blood. That mindset has helped me see things differently. All that these young girls need is just an avenue for their talents to bloom," says Poonam.

"The past year has been dark but then the last couple of decades have not been easy either. Sport has always provided psychological, physiological and cathartic relief and I have always felt that the women have borne the bigger brunt of the circumstances. The girls just did not have an outlet."

In her quest for understanding the difficulties, she had chats with Afshan Ashiq -- captain of Kashmir football team and part of the recent virtual meeting with PM Narendra Modi for the Fit India Movement -- about the trials and tribulations she faced and continues to face. Poonam also spoke to Irtiqa Ayoub who runs a rugby team in Kashmir.

"God willing, if we are able to bring hope to even a handful of young girls, I would consider it a blessing," Poonam admits.

There are big challenges ahead, though, especially for someone as inexperienced as Poonam in the labyrinth that is Indian football.

"Yes, I have no experience of managing a football team, but having been a teacher it shouldn't be a problem, plus we have very able coaches and a support team. And of course, we have a big brother in RKFC who we can always call for support.

"One doesn't stop living....we just find different ways to go about our business," she says.

Well, few are as adept at doing that at that as RKFC.