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Kerala: Argentina fans set up floating stadium with squad cutouts in river

In Kerala's Pullavoor village, fans have created a floating football field in the middle of a river with cutouts of the entire Argentine squad standing on it.
Last Updated : 13 June 2026, 11:22 IST
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Published 13 June 2026, 11:22 IST
sportsFootballArgentinaFIFA World Cup 2026

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