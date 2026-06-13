Kerala: Argentina fans set up floating stadium with squad cutouts in river

<p>As <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=fifa">FIFA World Cup</a> fever grips the world, football fans around the globe are paying heartfelt tributes to their favourite stars. In Kerala's Pullavoor village, fans have created a floating football field in the middle of a river with cutouts of the entire Argentine squad standing on it.</p>.<p>Football mania has already gripped the state in the run-up to the World Cup, with posters, flex boards, and cutouts of football stars like Messi and Neymar, and popular teams including Brazil, Argentina, and Portugal, appearing along roads and in villages, and people colouring their homes in the colours of top teams.</p>.FIFA World Cup 2026 | England team's training equipment stolen from moving truck.<p>Now, in Pullavoor, Argentina fans have set up a float in the middle of the river in the form of a mini football stadium, with cutouts of the Argentine stars as they are confident Argentina will win the World Cup this time as well. </p><p>Visuals on a TV channel showed kids and adults walking on top of the float and clicking photos and selfies. </p><p>The float has been designed in such a manner that it will not be blown over by winds, nor will it sink or overturn due to heavy rains or a rise in the water level of the river, its creators told a TV channel. </p><p>The float is attracting a regular crowd of onlookers to the nearby bridge spanning the river.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>