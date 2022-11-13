Kerala dhows and pineapples to make presence at Qatar World Cup

The Beypore dhows of North Kerala have found a place among FIFA's official gifts, and exporters from the state are receiving bulk orders for the miniature ship models.

Beypore dhows are popular among the Arabs, which is why the authorities reached out to exporters in the port town for miniature ship replicas.

Also Read: Thousands of Keralite football fans hold march in Qatar days ahead of FIFA World Cup

Black Arrow, selling official licensed products of the FIFA World Cup Qatar, placed orders for 1,000 dhows, of which 750 have been delivered. A representative of Black Arrow said the remaining 250 would be provided this week.

Like the original dhows, the miniature versions are also made using premium-quality teak from Nilambur in the Malappuram district. It is usually 28 cm long and has a height of 26 cm.

Meanwhile, vegetable and fruit exporters from Kerala are also anticipating brisk business once the tournament kicks off. Kerala regularly exports vegetables and fruits in large quantities to Gulf countries.

Rafeeque of K B Exports & Imports said the actual demand for perishables would be known only once the tournament begins. Already, agencies in Qatar have informed us that they would require large quantities of pineapple and papaya. While Kerala has adequate pineapple stocks, papaya would have to be sourced from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, he said.

There were also reports that many workers from Kerala were engaged in part-time jobs related to the world cup. Keralites with Hayya Cards have started going to Qatar, said sources at Thiruvananthapuram airport.