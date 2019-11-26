Khongsai penalty rescues MEG

Lethaolen Khongsai scored a late penalty as MEG & Centre FC clinched a 1-1 draw against ASC & Centre FC in a BDFA Super Division football league game at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Tuesday.

ASC went ahead midway through the first half thanks to a goal from Jotin Singh and while MEG piled on the pressure and was on top of their opponents for most of the game, they had to wait till the end of the game to draw level.

ASC improved in the second half, especially in their pressing game, and gained a measure of control but MEG was still well worth the point they earned.

The Sappers almost had a dream start when ASC goalkeeper Mutum Raj Singh made a mess of a back pass, but Kishori, who was gifted the ball inside the penalty box, scooped his shot over the bar in what was an astonishing passage of play within the first minute.

Jotin forced a save from Sarath Narayanan before the striker opened the scoring in the 29th minute after he headed in at the near post following a cushioned set up from his team-mate.

MEG could have levelled just before the end of the half but Shubham Rana’s header was cleared off the line by Deepak Panth. Shaik Muzeeb was fouled inside the box by Chanambam Samananda Singh in the 94th minute. The defender’s reaction, hands on his head the moment he made the foul, betrayed the petulance of the tackle.

Khongsai stepped up and buried the spot kick in off the left post.

Results: Super Division: ASC & Centre FC: 1 (Jotin Singh 29th) drew with MEG & Center FC: 1 (Lalthaolen Khongsai 90+4th pen).

A Division: FC Deccan: 1 (Anthony D’soza 46th) bt Postal Dept. FC 0; Young Challengers FC: 1 (Joshuv Daniel 70+4) bt Parikram FC 0.