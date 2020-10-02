Kilmarnock v Motherwell called off due to Covid-19 cases

Kilmarnock's Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell scheduled for Friday at Rugby Park has been postponed after six of the home team's players tested positive for Covid-19, the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) has said.

The decision follows Kilmarnock confirming on Thursday a further three more novel coronavirus cases at the club after three positive tests earlier this week.

The SPFL Board agreed to Kilmarnock's request to postpone the match following a meeting led by NHS Ayrshire and Arran Public Health, along with representatives from the club, Scottish Government, Public Health Scotland and the Scottish FA.

Kilmarnock's entire squad has been advised to self-isolate until Oct. 14 in order to minimise further cases of coronavirus in the staff group and wider local community.

"The health and well-being of our players and staff remains critical and all six individuals are either asymptomatic or are experiencing mild symptoms at this time," Kilmarnock said in a statement.

An SPFL spokesperson said in a statement that the league will now investigate the "circumstances leading to the postponement" and will not set a new date for the fixture until that has been concluded.