Kimmich heads Bayern past Arsenal and into Champions League semis

Munich, Germany: Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich powered in a 63rd-minute header to give them a 1-0 victory over a toothless Arsenal on Wednesday and send them through to the Champions League semi-finals for the first time in four years with a 3-2 aggregate win.

Germany international Kimmich timed his run into the box perfectly to connect with a Raphael Guerreiro cross and put Bayern, who had earlier hit the woodwork twice from a double chance, in the driving seat following a 2-2 first-leg draw.

The Bavarians, enduring their worse domestic season in more than a decade, will next face Real Madrid in the last four while outgoing Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel became the first German coach to reach the last four with three different teams.

"Unbelievable win. It's been a tough season for us and we've had to fight and grind at times," said Bayern's top scorer Harry Kane, who had bagged a goal in the first leg.