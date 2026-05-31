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Kvaratskhelia named Champions League's best player, five from PSG in team of season

Kvaratskhelia scored 10 goals and grabbed six assists in ​the competition ⁠this season while he won the decisive penalty in the second half of the final that drew PSG level.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 16:37 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 16:37 IST
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