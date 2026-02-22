Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportsfootball

Lacklustre Liverpool snatch late win at Forest

Liverpool are sixth ‌in the table on 45 points, level with Chelsea and Manchester United, ‌who occupy fourth and fifth spots. Forest are 17th on 27 points, two ‌above the relegation zone.
Last Updated : 22 February 2026, 17:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 February 2026, 17:20 IST
Football Newsliverpool

Follow us on :

Follow Us