LAFC's Olivier Giroud, Galaxy's Marco Reus set for first El Trafico

Marco Reus and Olivier Giroud are both set to make their debuts in the El Trafico rivalry Saturday night when the Los Angeles Galaxy host Los Angeles FC with the Western Conference regular season title potentially on the line.

The Galaxy (15-6-7, 52 points) and LAFC (14-6-6, 48 points) sit first and second in the West, respectively, following the September international break, with LAFC holding two matches in hand. Whether the Galaxy's Reus or LAFC's Giroud has the greater impact after joining their respective side this summer could help decide the race.

But their roles are considerably different.