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Late goal by Mainoo lifts Manchester United to 3-2 win over Liverpool

The win moved third-placed United onto 64 points with three games ‌remaining, while fourth-placed Liverpool still have work to ⁠do.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 17:01 IST
sportsFootballManchester Unitedliverpool

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