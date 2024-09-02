Late Mbappe double gives Real Madrid nervy win against Betis

Madrid: Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe's late double, including a penalty, secured a 2-0 home success over Real Betis on Sunday, earning the champions their second LaLiga victory of the season.

France captain Mbappe, who moved to Marid from Paris St Germain in June, did not score in their first three LaLiga games after netting on his debut, a 2-0 win over Europa League champions Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup to start the season.

On Sunday, the Frenchman ended his short drought to help his side claim a second win in four league games, which eases the pressure ahead of the two-week international break as they stand in second spot with eight points, four behind Barcelona.

Following a disappointing 1-1 draw at lowly Las Palmas on Thursday, and still missing attacking midfielder Jude Bellingham due to a leg injury, the hosts had another slow start on Sunday, dominating possession but failing to create clear chances.