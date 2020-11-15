Late own goal earns Chelsea WSL draw with Arsenal

A late Beth Mead goal was cancelled out by an even later own goal by Carlotte Wubben-Moy as Arsenal drew 1-1 at home to Chelsea after an enthralling derby in the FA Women's Super League on Sunday.

Arsenal thought they had the game won when Dutch forward Vivianne Miedema beat centre-back Millie Bright for pace before squaring the ball for Mead to ram home from close range in the 86th minute.

The Gunners' joy was short-lived, however, as Chelsea's Danish striker Pernille Harder fired a cross that deflected off defender Wubben-Moy and into the net in the final minute of normal time.

Chelsea almost stole all three points in stoppage time, but Sam Kerr's lob bounced just wide of the far post.

The draw left Arsenal second on 16 points after seven games, one behind Manchester United, who came from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Manchester City on Saturday. Champions Chelsea are third on 14 points with a game in hand.

Earlier in the day, Ireland international Rianna Jarrett got her first goal in the WSL as Brighton & Hove Albion won 1-0 at West Ham United, flicking the ball over the keeper before heading home in the 69th minute.

Claudia Walker got the only goal as Birmingham City won 1-0 at Aston Villa on Saturday, and Ebony Salmon's late goal secured a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur that gave bottom side Bristol City their first point of the season.

Early-season pace-setters Everton were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Reading on Saturday after Natasha Harding cancelled out Simone Magill's first-half opener.